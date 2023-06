NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Alexander Bublik of Kazakhstan paired with Aslan Karatsev of Russia has advanced to the quarterfinal of the ATP-500 Rotterdam Open doubles, Kazinform cites Olympic.kz.

Bublik and Karatsev upset South African Raven Klaasen and Japanese Ben McLachlan 4-6, 6-4 (11-9) in the 1/8 finals of the Rotterdam Open doubles.

The match lasted for 1 hour and 17 minutes.