Bublik defeats former world No.7 David Goffin at ATP 250 tournament in the Netherlands

ASTANA. KAZINFORM – Kazakhstan’s top seed Alexander Bublik, the world’s 47th tennis player, made his debut at the Rosmalen Grass Court Championships held on the outskirts of 's-Hertogenbosch, the Netherlands, Kazinform cites Sports.kz.

Kazakhstani Alexander Bublik defeated Belgian David Goffin, former world No.7, 7-5, 7-5 in Round of 32 of the tournament. The match lasted for one hour and 38 minutes.

During the match, Bublik fired eight aces, and made eight double faults, as well as won six points, and five games in a row.