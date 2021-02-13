Bublik and Golubev upset best ATP players at Australian Open

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Kazakhstani tennis players Alexander Bublik and Andrey Golubev have strolled into the third round of the Australian Open doubles tournament, Kazinform cites Sports.kz.

Kazakhstani duo Bublik and Golubev defeated Colombian pair Robert Farah and Juan Sebastián Cabal in two sets 6:4, 6:4. The Kazakhstanis fired five aces and made no double faults against no aces and three double faults by their opponents.

Their opponents Robert Farah and Juan Sebastián Cabal are the world’s top tennis players in doubles and ranked first and second by the ATP.

Bublik and Golybev are to face off against Marcelo Arévalo of El Salvador and Matwé Middelkoop of the Netherlands in the next round.

The two beat Italian Salvatore Caruso and Finnish Emil Ruusuvuori in the Australian Open men’s doubles first round match.



