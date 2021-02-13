Go to the main site
    Currency rates:
    usd/kzt 450.16 eur/kzt 486.31

    rub/kzt 5.35 cny/kzt 62.89
Weather:
Astana+24+26℃
+7 701 759 90 19
  • ру қз qz 中文 ق ز Ўз
    • Main Page  >
      News  >
      Sport

    Bublik and Golubev upset best ATP players at Australian Open

    13 February 2021, 11:39

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Kazakhstani tennis players Alexander Bublik and Andrey Golubev have strolled into the third round of the Australian Open doubles tournament, Kazinform cites Sports.kz.

    Kazakhstani duo Bublik and Golubev defeated Colombian pair Robert Farah and Juan Sebastián Cabal in two sets 6:4, 6:4. The Kazakhstanis fired five aces and made no double faults against no aces and three double faults by their opponents.

    Their opponents Robert Farah and Juan Sebastián Cabal are the world’s top tennis players in doubles and ranked first and second by the ATP.

    Bublik and Golybev are to face off against Marcelo Arévalo of El Salvador and Matwé Middelkoop of the Netherlands in the next round.

    The two beat Italian Salvatore Caruso and Finnish Emil Ruusuvuori in the Australian Open men’s doubles first round match.


    Author:

    Adlet Seilkhanov

    Sport Events Kazakhstan Tennis
    Новости по теме
    Related news
    Lomakin of Kazakhstan reaches quarterfinal of ITF singles tournament in Iran
    Yeldos Smetov to miss out on Qazaqstan Barysy Grand Slam in Astana
    Alexander Bublik of Kazakhstan fails at Rosmalen Grass Court Championships
    Kazakhstan’s Zhukayev eases into ATP Challenger quarterfinals in Puerto Rico
    Popular
    1 Kazakhstan-Vietnam friendship concert held in Hanoi
    2 Wildfire contained in Abai region
    3 A quarter of Italians at risk of poverty or social exclusion
    4 2025 Osaka Expo tickets to cost 7,500 yen per adult
    5 Kazakhstan-EU cooperation development issues discussed in Astana