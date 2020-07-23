Go to the main site
    BTS sets new Guinness record for most-watched online concert

    23 July 2020, 22:47

    SEOUL. KAZINFORM - K-pop superstars BTS' latest online concert has set a new Guinness world record for most viewers, Yonhap News reported.

    «BTS have achieved a new Guinness World Records title for most viewers for a music concert livestream,» the Guinness World Records website said Thursday. «756,000 fans from over 100 countries tuned in to the online performance on June 14.»

    «Bang Bang Con: The Live» was streamed live for around 100 minutes remotely from a studio in Seoul last month. The septet canceled its world tour schedule for this year due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

    According to Bit Hit Entertainment, the boy band's agency, it was the world's biggest paid online music event in terms of number of viewers.

    The size of the online crowd roughly amounted to the combined audience of 15 stadium concerts, it added.

    BTS holds several Guinness World Records titles, including first K-pop artist to reach number one on the U.S. album charts.

    Raushan Alzhanova

