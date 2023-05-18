Go to the main site
    Currency rates:
    usd/kzt 445.99 eur/kzt 486.53

    rub/kzt 5.78 cny/kzt 64.16
Weather:
Astana+15+17℃
+7 701 759 90 19
  • ру қз qz 中文 ق ز Ўз
    • Main Page  >
      News  >
      World News

    BT to cut up to 55,000 jobs by 2030

    18 May 2023, 21:40

    LONDON. KAZINFORM - British multinational telecommunications holding company BT on Thursday announced its plan to cut up to 55,000 jobs by 2030, about 40 percent of its global workforce, Kazinform cites Xinhua.

    Such a layoff is partly due to its adaptation to new technologies including artificial intelligence, the company said.

    New technologies will take a bigger role in areas like call handling and network diagnostics, making the work less labor-intensive, BT said.

    The company has also started the construction of national full-fiber and 5G networks, and fewer workers will be needed once the rollout is completed.

    «By continuing to build and connect like fury, digitise the way we work, and simplify our structure, by the end of the 2020s BT Group will rely on a much smaller workforce and a significantly reduced cost base,» BT Chief Executive Philip Jansen said.

    Author:

    Adlet Seilkhanov

    Technology World News
    Новости по теме
    Popular
    1 President Tokayev to attend Kazakh-Chinese Investment Roundtable in Xi'an
    2 Kazakhstan’s Rybakina advances to 1st WTA 1000 semifinal on clay in her career
    3 Kazakh President Tokayev, Huawei Technologies Chairman Liang Hua hold meeting
    4 Kazakhstan, China sign 47 documents worth $22bln
    5 5 Central Asian countries' presidents arrive in Xi'an for China-Central Asia Summit