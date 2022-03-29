Brussenskiy of Astana Qazaqstan Team wins gold at  Asian Road Cycling Championships

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Kazakhstan National Team dominated today’s Under23 road race of Asian Road Cycling Championships in Dushanbe, Tajikistan: Gleb Brussenskiy of Astana Qazaqstan Team won the gold medal, while Daniil Pronskiy and Nicolas Vinokurov, both from Astana Qazaqstan Development Team, completed the podium with silver and bronze medals, respectively, the Team’s official website reads.

After the early break has been caught back by the peloton, Brussenskiy, Pronskiy and Vinokurov launched a powerful attack on the climb, shortly opening a good gap to the main group. Working well together three riders increased their advantage to five minutes with just 10 km to go and, thus, secured all-Kazakh race podium.

«Well, we were really motivated to do a strong race and to try to win all three medals today. So, from the start our team took control over the race, chasing the break and controlling the attacks. Orken Slamzhanov did a great job today, helping us to keep the break under full control. With three kilometers to the top of the climb we attacked, and it worked out. Nobody could follow us while we were able to open and to keep a good gap. Well, it was a perfect day for us, and everything went according to our plan. The start of the season was not the ideal for me, but I am happy I got a chance to start today and to win this gold medal for Kazakhstan. Also, I am happy with the guys from our team, Daniil and Nicolas, who showed great form today and won silver and bronze medals for our National Team», – said Gleb Brussenskiy.

«I want to congratulate our National Team and Nurlan Smagulov, the president of Kazakhstan Cycling Federation with a solid success! Indeed, our team spend a wonderful day on the road winning all three medals in Under23 race! The team worked really well all day long and on the main climb of the day the guys found a perfect moment to attack – firstly Gleb and Daniil launched a strong move, while later Nicolas was able to join them on the top of the climb with some 70 km to go. There was still a long way to go, but the guys did not give up, pushing hard until the finish. I am proud with our result in this race. Tomorrow we will try our best in Elite road race. It will be a tough challenge, but we will keep on fighting!»- added Alexandr Vinokurov, General Manager of Astana Qazaqstan Team.