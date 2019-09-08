Brussels Cycling Classic. Davide Ballerini if 4th in thrilling sprint

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM After a hard race over 191 kilometers with start and finish in Brussels, it all came down to a sprint of a reduced group. Six riders finished within the length of a wheel from each other, with Astana rider Davide Ballerini finishing fourth behind winner Caleb Ewan, the press service of the team informs.
With 70 kilometers to go, Astana riders Magnus Cort and Laurens De Vreese attacked to make it a hard final. De Vreese was able to bridge the gap with the early breakaway together with a few other riders, and when his group got caught in the final 10 kilometers, the peloton was already split into multiple groups. Davide Ballerini was close to the podium but finished centimeters behind Pascal Ackermann and Jasper Philipsen, who finished second and third.