Brussels celebrates 175th anniversary of Abay

Alzhanova Raushan
17 November 2019, 09:48
BRUSSELS. KAZINFORM - Abay’s 175th birthday was celebrated in Brussels on Friday, Kazinform correspondent reports referring to the Kazakh Embassy in Belgium.

A literary evening dedicated to the great Kazakh poet and enlightener was held at the Embassy of Kazakhstan in Belgium with the participation of Kazakhstani diplomatic representatives and their families, as well as compatriots living in Belgium. Special guests of the event were Batygul Makhanbetova, a literary agent, a member of the World Association of Kazakhs, a representative of the Asyl Otan cultural and business center; Kazakhstani scholars, philologists, writers and others who arrived in Brussels to partake in the Eurasian Book Forum and Literary Festival.

During the event Kazakhstani philologists also spoke about the work and heritage of Abay.

B. Makhanbetova handed over more than 10 books of Abay in Kazakh, Russian and English to the Embassy’s library fund.

