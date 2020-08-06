Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Bronze Age findings unearthed in Pavlodar rgn

Adlet Seilkhanov
6 August 2020, 11:17
PAVLODAR. KAZINFORM – Stoneware receptacles decorated with geometric ornaments and with traits of Andronovo culture have been dug out in the village of Bashmachnoye, Zhelezinsk district, Kazinform cites Pavlodarnews.kz.

The findings are said to be found during digging works for water pipes in Bashmachnoye village.

According to the governor of Bashmachnoye rural district, Meruert Magadulova, four undamaged receptacles and 13 fragments have been handed to a group of archeologists from the Etris Museum and Margulan Centre.

Zhaksybek Nurtayev, head of the ancient archeology department at the Ertis Multimedia Museum, said the stoneware receptacles could have traits of Andronovo culture and date back to 3.5 thousand years. The receptacles are said to be found buried 1-2 meters deep and at 5-6 meters intervals.

According to him, further unearthing will be carried out next year given financing from the regional budget is in place.

