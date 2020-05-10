Go to the main site
    British University of Business Management to open in Tashkent

    10 May 2020, 12:08

    BAKU. KAZINFORM From the next academic year the British University of Management will open in Tashkent, and will receive the status of a non-governmental university, Trend reports with reference to the Ministry of Justice of Uzbekistan.

    «Education of students will be conducted in five directions: «Project Management, Logistics and Supply Chain Management, Entrepreneurship and Innovation, International E-commerce and Digital Economy. It is envisaged that the teaching will be in English only. The education will be paid,« the message said, Trend reports.

    The main task of the university is to train qualified specialists taking into account the needs of the real sector of the Uzbek economy. Graduates will receive standard diplomas that are recognized in the country as documents of higher education.

    Admission of the first students will start this summer. Training will take place in Uzbek, English and other languages, both full-time and part-time.

    In April it was reported about the opening of the first private business university in Uzbekistan - TEAM University, which will offer training in business and management.

    Nurmaganbetova Zhanna

