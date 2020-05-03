Go to the main site
    Currency rates:
    usd/kzt 450.16 eur/kzt 486.31

    rub/kzt 5.35 cny/kzt 62.89
Weather:
Astana+26+28℃
+7 701 759 90 19
  • ру қз qz 中文 ق ز Ўз
    • Main Page  >
      News  >
      Sport

    British promotion company releases video about ‘Kazakh Thunder’ Daniyar Yeleussinov

    3 May 2020, 14:01

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – British promotion company Matchroom Boxing has released a video dedicated to Kazakhstani welterweight Daniyar Yeleussinov (9-0, 5 KOs), Kazinform has learnt from Sports.kz.

    The video takes the viewers back to the early days of Yeleussinov’s professional career and gives a glimpse of the behind-the-scenes of his fights.

    «On the cusp of major fights in the division, welterweight wonder Daniyar Yeleussinov is one of Asia's top prospects flying the flag for Kazakhstan. Arguably one of the continent's best amateur fighters of the last few years, 'Kazakh Thunder' won Olympic gold in 2016 before signing a pro contract with Eddie Hearn two years later.

    Now, at 9-0 and having fought on both sides of the Atlantic, he looks to line up big fights in preparation for his maiden title challenge. Follow his career highlights so far in our series 'The Prospects',» the description under the video reads.

    Daniyar Yeleussinov is staying in Florida during the coronavirus pandemic.

    As for Yeleussinov’s next fight, he is set against Julius Indongo of Namibia (23-2, 12 KOs).

    Recall that Eddie Hearn who heads Matchroom Boxing also works with another Kazakhstani boxer Gennady Golovkin (40-1-1, 35 KOs).


    Author:

    Kudrenok Tatyana

    Sport Kazakhstan Boxing
    Новости по теме
    Related news
    New 1st Vice Minister of Digital Development, Innovations and Aerospace Industry named
    Kazakhstan’s Zhukayev eases into ATP Challenger quarterfinals in Puerto Rico
    Golubev propels to ATP Challenger Perugia quarterfinals in Italy
    Canadian think tanks interested in establishing cooperation with Kazakh research institutes
    Popular
    1 Brazil has 49 cases of spotted fever in 2023, six deaths
    2 Kazakhstan-EU cooperation development issues discussed in Astana
    3 Kazakhstan attends Int’l Festival of National Cultures in Baku
    4 Dust storms and squalls to sweep through Kazakhstan
    5 June 15. Kazinform's timeline of major events