British promotion company releases video about ‘Kazakh Thunder’ Daniyar Yeleussinov

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – British promotion company Matchroom Boxing has released a video dedicated to Kazakhstani welterweight Daniyar Yeleussinov (9-0, 5 KOs), Kazinform has learnt from Sports.kz.

The video takes the viewers back to the early days of Yeleussinov’s professional career and gives a glimpse of the behind-the-scenes of his fights.

«On the cusp of major fights in the division, welterweight wonder Daniyar Yeleussinov is one of Asia's top prospects flying the flag for Kazakhstan. Arguably one of the continent's best amateur fighters of the last few years, 'Kazakh Thunder' won Olympic gold in 2016 before signing a pro contract with Eddie Hearn two years later.

Now, at 9-0 and having fought on both sides of the Atlantic, he looks to line up big fights in preparation for his maiden title challenge. Follow his career highlights so far in our series 'The Prospects',» the description under the video reads.

Daniyar Yeleussinov is staying in Florida during the coronavirus pandemic.

As for Yeleussinov’s next fight, he is set against Julius Indongo of Namibia (23-2, 12 KOs).

Recall that Eddie Hearn who heads Matchroom Boxing also works with another Kazakhstani boxer Gennady Golovkin (40-1-1, 35 KOs).