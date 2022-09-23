23 September 2022, 17:12

British pound slumps to 37-year low against US dollar

ISTANBUL. KAZINFORM - The British pound slipped to 1.1187 against the US dollar on Friday, its lowest level in 37 years, Anadolu Agency reports.

The drop came a day after both the US Federal Reserve and the Bank of England hiked interest rates by 75 and 50 basis points, respectively.

It marks the first time the GBP/USD rate has fallen below 1.12 since January 1985.

Photo: aa.com.tr