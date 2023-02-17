Go to the main site
    British Parliament to send election observers to Kazakhstan

    17 February 2023, 15:10

    LONDON. KAZINFORM The All-Party Parliamentary Group for Kazakhstan appointed member of the British Parliament Daniel Robert Kawczynski as an observer in the Majilis elections in Kazakhstan, Kazinform reports.

    The All-Party Parliamentary Group for Kazakhstan was first registered at the British Parliament in 2015 to foster interparliamentary cooperation. Its competence includes issues of foreign policy, defense, intelligence and security, arms export control, economy, trade, science, and education.

    Daniel Robert Kawczynski said it is great honor for him to visit Astana as an election observer. He would like to see the real situation at the polling stations, to talk with people who came to cast their votes.

    As earlier reported, the Majilis and maslikhat elections will be held in Kazakhstan on March 19.

    Zhanna Nurmaganbetova

    Kazakhstan and the UK Elections Majilis Elections in Kazakhstan
