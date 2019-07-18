British investors to build modern commercial dairy farm in Kazakhstan

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM A modern commercial dairy farm will be built in Kazakhstan, Kazinform learnt from the press service of the Ministry of Agriculture.

Vice Minister of AgricultureAidarbek Saparov had a meeting with Amin Ajami, Director for Investments of UnitedGreen, Great Britain’s privatelyowned strategic investment group.

The meeting discussed theprogrammes launched by the Kazakh Ministry to develop dairy sector of thecountry and the opportunities of establishment of a modern commercial dairyfarm.

The goal of the project is toestablish an export-oriented dairy production in the country.

The implementation of theproject will let increase labour productivity in the sector and createconditions for a competitive development of dairy farming.



