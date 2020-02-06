Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
British Embassy in Kazakhstan interested in realizing digital culture projects

Zhanna Nurmaganbetova
6 February 2020, 12:12
ALMATY. KAZINFORM Deputy Mayor of Almaty Yerzhan Babakumarov met with Jonathan Layfield, Deputy Head of Mission, the UK Embassy in Kazakhstan, Kazinform reports.

The sides debated issues concerning the development of cooperation in creative industries and the realization of joint projects in education and healthcare. Special attention was paid to the Almaty 2050 Strategy. One of its priorities is further urban development to ensure a comfortable living environment.

In particular, discussed were instruments to build Almaty as a cultural creative city, centre of innovations and new knowledge-based economy industries.

Those gathered noted importance of mutually beneficial cooperation and confirmed intent to deepen further cooperation in a wide range of issues.


