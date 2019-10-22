British Embassy in Kazakhstan held Chevening Briefing session for those interested in

Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Nurmaganbetova Zhanna
22 October 2019, 20:56
NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM On Monday British Embassy in Kazakhstan held Chevening Briefing session for those who are interested in programme.

Second Secretary Political Jacky Devis and Projects Officer Assemgul Kaliyeva briefed participants on the main points about UK government’s international awards programme aimed at developing global leaders, the Embassy’s official Facebook account reads.

photo

Speakers mentioned eligibility criteria, English language requirements, application and selection timeline, Chevening Alumni community and main benefits of the programme.

Please don't forget that the deadline for submitting applications for Chevening is 12:00 GMT, 5 November 2019.

Education    Kazakhstan and the UK  
