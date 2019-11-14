Go to the main site
    Currency rates:
    usd/kzt 447.32 eur/kzt 482.21

    rub/kzt 5.43 cny/kzt 62.64
Weather:
Astana+24+26℃
+7 701 759 90 19
  • ру қз qz 中文 ق ز Ўз
    • Main Page  >
      News  >
      News

    British Ambassador to Kazakhstan releases new video blog

    14 November 2019, 14:50

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Her Majesty's Ambassador to Kazakhstan, Mike Gifford, released a video blog, Kazinform learnt from www.gov.uk.

    The video blog is dedicated to trade and investment relations between the UK and Kazakhstan. It includes topics of cooperation in a variety of areas - from healthcare to agriculture including two innovative projects, which were launched in Kazakhstan and contribute to the development of technologies of Industry 4.0 with a focus on the country’s mining and metallurgical complex. In addition, the blog included the discussion of the role and prospects of the AIFC development in Kazakhstan.

    Edmund Marler, Head of the Department for International Trade of the British Embassy in Kazakhstan, Sanzhar Kettebekov, Member of the Board of Directors of Satbayev University and Chris Campbell-Holt, Registrar and Chief Executive of «Astana» International Financial Center (AIFC) Court were among the participants of the blog.

    Mike Gifford, British Ambassador to Kazakhstan:

    For over 25 years trade and investment relations between Kazakhstan and the UK have been flourishing, and my hope is they will continue to do so.

    The video blog of the British Ambassador is part of a series of video materials on various topics. In previous video blogs, Mike Gifford spoke about education in the UK, English law, met with students of schools that study in Kazakhstan under the British programme, and graduates of British universities working in Kazakhstan.

    All video materials are available on the British Embassy Kazakhstan Facebook page.

    Author:

    Temirgaliyeva Arailym

    Kazakhstan and the UK
    Новости по теме
    Related news
    June 15. Kazinform's timeline of major events
    Temperature to dip in north, east of Kazakhstan
    Astana reveals roster for Baloise Belgium Tour 2023
    June 14. Kazinform's timeline of major events
    Popular
    1 EU-Central Asia high-level political and security dialogue meeting makes another step towards closer ties
    2 Wildfires in Abai region: national tragedy, lessons not learnt
    3 Astana Opera: L’Italiana in Algeri travels to the future
    4 Central Bank: Inflation likely to be negative in June, then rebound in Brazil
    5 Etihad Credit Insurance, KazakhExport ink MoU to boost trade ties between UAE, Kazakhstan