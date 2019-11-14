Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
British Ambassador to Kazakhstan releases new video blog

Temirgaliyeva Arailym
14 November 2019, 14:50
NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Her Majesty's Ambassador to Kazakhstan, Mike Gifford, released a video blog, Kazinform learnt from www.gov.uk.

The video blog is dedicated to trade and investment relations between the UK and Kazakhstan. It includes topics of cooperation in a variety of areas - from healthcare to agriculture including two innovative projects, which were launched in Kazakhstan and contribute to the development of technologies of Industry 4.0 with a focus on the country’s mining and metallurgical complex. In addition, the blog included the discussion of the role and prospects of the AIFC development in Kazakhstan.

Edmund Marler, Head of the Department for International Trade of the British Embassy in Kazakhstan, Sanzhar Kettebekov, Member of the Board of Directors of Satbayev University and Chris Campbell-Holt, Registrar and Chief Executive of «Astana» International Financial Center (AIFC) Court were among the participants of the blog.

Mike Gifford, British Ambassador to Kazakhstan:

For over 25 years trade and investment relations between Kazakhstan and the UK have been flourishing, and my hope is they will continue to do so.

The video blog of the British Ambassador is part of a series of video materials on various topics. In previous video blogs, Mike Gifford spoke about education in the UK, English law, met with students of schools that study in Kazakhstan under the British programme, and graduates of British universities working in Kazakhstan.

All video materials are available on the British Embassy Kazakhstan Facebook page.

Kazakhstan and the UK  
