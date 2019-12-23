Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
British actor Idris Elba receives citizenship from Sierra Leone

23 December 2019, 20:46
British actor Idris Elba receives citizenship from Sierra Leone

LONDON. KAZINFORM - British actor Idris Elba has been given citizenship of his father’s homeland Sierra Leone.

According to Wikipedia, Idrissa Akuna Elba OBE is an English actor, writer, producer, musician, DJ, rapper, and singer. He is known for roles including Stringer Bell in the HBO series The Wire, DCI John Luther in the BBC One series Luther, and Nelson Mandela in the biographical film Mandela: Long Walk to Freedom (2013). He has been nominated four times for a Golden Globe Award for Best Actor – Miniseries or Television Film, winning one, and was nominated five times for a Primetime Emmy Award.

Elba was born on 6 September 1972 at Forest Gate Hospital in Hackney, London, the son of Winston, a Sierra Leonean man who worked at the Ford Dagenham plant, and Eve, a Ghanaian woman. Elba's parents were married in Sierra Leone and later moved to London.

Source: EFE

