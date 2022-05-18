Go to the main site
    Currency rates:
    usd/kzt 447.9 eur/kzt 482.16

    rub/kzt 5.54 cny/kzt 63.46
Weather:
Astana+28+30℃
+7 701 759 90 19
  • ру қз qz 中文 ق ز Ўз
    • Main Page  >
      News  >
      Diplomacy

    Briefing for CICA states' diplomatic missions held at Kazakh Foreign Ministry

    18 May 2022, 18:49

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM A briefing by Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs Adil Tursunov for heads of diplomatic missions of the Member States of the Conference on Interaction and Confidence Building Measures in Asia (CICA) took place in the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Kazakhstan.

    Tursunov stressed the importance of launching the transformation of the Conference into an international organization at the 6th CICA Summit in October 2022, briefed about the vision of the Kazakh Chairmanship on the gradual institutional transformation of the forum, and presented the main features of the draft outcome document of the Summit. The organizational aspects of the preparation and holding of the upcoming Summit were also touched upon during the briefing, the Kazakh MFA’s press service reports.

    The event was attended by the Executive Director of the CICA Secretariat Kairat Sarybay, who shared information about the work carried out by the Secretariat in preparation for the Summit and ongoing projects dedicated to the 30th anniversary of the Conference.

    During the exchange of views, the heads of diplomatic missions noted the growing importance of the CICA as a multilateral platform for dialogue and cooperation in the context of current geopolitical turbulence in the world and expressed their support for the efforts of Kazakhstan's Chairmanship aimed at the transformation of the Conference into a full-fledged international organization.

    Author:

    Nurmaganbetova Zhanna

    Foreign policy CICA Kazakhstan
    Новости по теме
    Related news
    Türkiye’s Foreign Ministry extends condolences to Kazakhstan over heavy casualties in wildfires
    Kazakhstan offers Cuba to debate visa-free travels
    UAE participates in the Astana International Forum
    Kazakhstan, Slovakia, and EU discuss cooperation in water resources management in Brussels
    Popular
    1 Kassym-Jomart Tokayev declares June 12 Day of National Mourning
    2 President takes helicopter tour over fire-hit areas in Abai region
    3 President condoles with families of foresters killed in major wildfires in Abai region
    4 Tokayev promises to bring to justice those responsible for Abai region fires
    5 Families of fire victims in Abai region to receive personal benefits - President