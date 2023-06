Brent prices below $25 per barrel first time from May 2003

MOSCOW. KAZINFORM Brent oil futures with delivery in May 2020 fell by 13.3% to $24.9 a barrel on the London-based ICE on Wednesday, according to TASS.

Brent prices were below $24 per barrel last time in May 2003.

WTI futures prices lost 21.3% down to $21.5 a barrel, down to March 2002 level.