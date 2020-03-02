Go to the main site
    Brent oil prices up at auction in London by 3.16%

    2 March 2020, 11:16

    LONDON. KAZINFORM - The world oil prices accelerated growth during trading on the ICE in London, and futures for Brent crude oil for delivery in May 2020 rose by 3.16% to $ 51.29 per barrel.

    The price of oil futures WTI (Light Sweet) is increasing by 3.01% up to $46.15 per barrel, according to trading data.

    On February 27, the cost of futures for Brent crude oil for delivery in May 2020 on the ICE exchange in London fell by more than 4% to $ 49.66 per barrel. The last time the price of oil was below $ 50 per barrel at the end of July 2017, April futures for WTI crude oil fell 4.5% to $ 44.95 per barrel, the lowest since January 2019.

    Source: TASS

    Author:

    Raushan Alzhanova

