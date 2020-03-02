Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Main Page  >
  News  >
  Oil and Gas

Brent oil prices up at auction in London by 3.16%

2 March 2020, 11:16
Brent oil prices up at auction in London by 3.16%

LONDON. KAZINFORM - The world oil prices accelerated growth during trading on the ICE in London, and futures for Brent crude oil for delivery in May 2020 rose by 3.16% to $ 51.29 per barrel.

The price of oil futures WTI (Light Sweet) is increasing by 3.01% up to $46.15 per barrel, according to trading data.

On February 27, the cost of futures for Brent crude oil for delivery in May 2020 on the ICE exchange in London fell by more than 4% to $ 49.66 per barrel. The last time the price of oil was below $ 50 per barrel at the end of July 2017, April futures for WTI crude oil fell 4.5% to $ 44.95 per barrel, the lowest since January 2019.

Source: TASS


Energy   Oil & Gas   World News  
News
Read also
Popular
Kazakhstan declares Day of National Mourning for wildfire victims June 12
Kazakhstan declares Day of National Mourning for wildfire victims June 12
Scorching heat to batter Kazakhstan’s west
Scorching heat to batter Kazakhstan’s west
Kazakhstan’s Elena Rybakina enters WTA Top 3
Kazakhstan’s Elena Rybakina enters WTA Top 3
One more forester went missing battling wildfires in Abai region
One more forester went missing battling wildfires in Abai region
M6.2 quake hits northern Japan, no tsunami warning issued
M6.2 quake hits northern Japan, no tsunami warning issued
Kazakhstan’s Kukushkin lost in Tyler Challenger final
Kazakhstan’s Kukushkin lost in Tyler Challenger final
Uzbekistan President offers condolences over deadly wildfires in Abai rgn
Uzbekistan President offers condolences over deadly wildfires in Abai rgn
Türkiye’s Foreign Ministry extends condolences to Kazakhstan over heavy casualties in wildfires
Türkiye’s Foreign Ministry extends condolences to Kazakhstan over heavy casualties in wildfires
June 12. Kazinform's timeline of major events
June 12. Kazinform's timeline of major events