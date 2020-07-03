Go to the main site
    Brent oil price exceed $ 43 per barrel on ICE Exchange in London

    3 July 2020, 14:08

    MOSCOW. KAZINFORM The cost of a September futures for Brent crude oil on the ICE exchange in London rose by 2.86% to the closing level of the previous session and reached $43.23 per barrel, according to trading data at 9:28 pm Moscow time.

    The last time the cost of Brent oil was above $43 per barrel on June 23 of this year, TASS reports.

    By 9:32 pm Moscow time, Brent crude price slowed down slightly and was trading at $43.05 per barrel (plus 2.43%). The price of WTI crude oil rose by 2.03% to $40.63 per barrel.

    The dollar-to-ruble rate on the Moscow Exchange fell to 70.54 rubles (down 1.03%), and the euro amounted to 79.24 rubles (down 0.95%).

    Nurmaganbetova Zhanna

