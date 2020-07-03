Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Brent oil price exceed $ 43 per barrel on ICE Exchange in London

Nurmaganbetova Zhanna
3 July 2020, 14:08
Brent oil price exceed $ 43 per barrel on ICE Exchange in London

MOSCOW. KAZINFORM The cost of a September futures for Brent crude oil on the ICE exchange in London rose by 2.86% to the closing level of the previous session and reached $43.23 per barrel, according to trading data at 9:28 pm Moscow time.

The last time the cost of Brent oil was above $43 per barrel on June 23 of this year, TASS reports.

By 9:32 pm Moscow time, Brent crude price slowed down slightly and was trading at $43.05 per barrel (plus 2.43%). The price of WTI crude oil rose by 2.03% to $40.63 per barrel.

The dollar-to-ruble rate on the Moscow Exchange fell to 70.54 rubles (down 1.03%), and the euro amounted to 79.24 rubles (down 0.95%).


