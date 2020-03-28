Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Brent oil price drops below $25 per barrel

28 March 2020, 12:49
MOSCOW. KAZINFORM The cost of a May futures for Brent crude oil fell by 6.19% to $24.71 per barrel in the course of trading on the London ICE, according to the trading data.

WTI crude oil decreased 4.25% and traded at $21.64 a barrel, TASS reports.

Amid the decline in oil prices, the dollar and euro are strengthening against the Russian ruble.

The dollar-to-ruble exchange rate rose by more than 2% compared to the closing level of the previous trading session and reached 79.06 rubles, according to the trading data of the Moscow Exchange. The euro grew by 1.58%, to 86.76 rubles.


