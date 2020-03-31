Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Brent futures fall below $22/bbl first time since March 2002

Nurmaganbetova Zhanna
31 March 2020, 10:37
MOSCOW. KAZINFORM Brent oil futures with delivery in June 2020 dropped by 12.72% to $21.76 a barrel on the London-based ICE on Monday.

The last time Brent oil futures were below the level of $22 a barrel in March 2002, TASS reports.

WTI futures prices fell 6.56% to $20.1 per barrel.

The Russian currency is weakening against the dollar and the euro on the back of plummeting oil prices. The dollar at the same time rose by 1.3% to 79.85 rubles on the Moscow Exchange. The euro rose by 0.43% to 88.11 rubles.


