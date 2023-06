Brent futures adding 11.9% on London’s ICE

MOSCOW. KAZINFORM Brent oil futures with delivery in June 2020 had surged by 16.1% to $22.45 a barrel on the London-based ICE on Wednesday and were traded later at the level of $21.61 per barrel (up 11.9%).

WTI futures prices soared 28.4% to $14.85 per barrel, with earlier registered increase by 39.8% to $16.18 per barrel, TASS reports.