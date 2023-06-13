Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Breeding cattle population increases 6.5% in Kazakhstan

Автор:  
Adlet Seilkhanov
13 June 2023, 16:13
Breeding cattle population increases 6.5% in Kazakhstan

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Breeding cattle make up 13.5% of the total livestock in Kazakhstan, Agriculture Minister Yerbol Karashukeyev said, Kazinform correspondent reports.

«Over the past 20 years, there has been an increase in the livestock genetic potential. The greater state support measures led to an increase in the breeding cattle population,» said Karashukeyev at a government session today.

According to him, the breeding cattle population rose 6.5%, making up 13.5% of the total livestock in the country.

«The number of farms engaged in selection and breeding work and breeding transformation rose from six to 22 thousand in 2022… As part of the tasks of the Head of State, the work was carried out to further improve the mechanism for subsidizing livestock,» he added.


