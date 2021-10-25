Breastfeeding excluded from list of contraindications to Sputnik V use

MOSCOW. KAZINFORM Breastfeeding has been excluded from the list of contraindications to vaccination with the Sputnik V coronavirus vaccine, according to the instruction for the use of Sputnik V.

The press service of the Russian health ministry confirmed this information. «There are no clinical tests of Gam-covid-vac (Sputnik V - TASS) in breastfeeding women and infants. It is not known whether the vaccine’s active substances van get into maternal milk. Before vaccinating a breastfeeding woman it is necessary to assess the risks and benefits of the vaccination,» the ministry’s press service told TASS.

Breastfeeding was listed among contraindications to the use of Sputnik V in the previous edition of the document, TASS reports.

Back in July, the World Health Organization (WHO) recommended breastfeeding women to get vaccinated against COVID-19, saying that vaccination poses no risks to babies and provides protection.



