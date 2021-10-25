Go to the main site
    Currency rates:
    usd/kzt 447.9 eur/kzt 482.16

    rub/kzt 5.54 cny/kzt 63.46
Weather:
Astana+26+28℃
+7 701 759 90 19
  • ру қз qz 中文 ق ز Ўз
    • Main Page  >
      News  >
      World News

    Breastfeeding excluded from list of contraindications to Sputnik V use

    25 October 2021, 14:16

    MOSCOW. KAZINFORM Breastfeeding has been excluded from the list of contraindications to vaccination with the Sputnik V coronavirus vaccine, according to the instruction for the use of Sputnik V.

    The press service of the Russian health ministry confirmed this information. «There are no clinical tests of Gam-covid-vac (Sputnik V - TASS) in breastfeeding women and infants. It is not known whether the vaccine’s active substances van get into maternal milk. Before vaccinating a breastfeeding woman it is necessary to assess the risks and benefits of the vaccination,» the ministry’s press service told TASS.

    Breastfeeding was listed among contraindications to the use of Sputnik V in the previous edition of the document, TASS reports.

    Back in July, the World Health Organization (WHO) recommended breastfeeding women to get vaccinated against COVID-19, saying that vaccination poses no risks to babies and provides protection.

    Author:

    Nurmaganbetova Zhanna

    Coronavirus Russia World News COVID-19 Coronavirus in the world Healthcare Sputnik V
    Новости по теме
    Popular
    1 All 14 foresters died in Abai region wildfires
    2 June 11. Kazinform's timeline of major events
    3 Rain and thunderstorm to hit Kazakhstan Jun 11
    4 Kazakh specialists study best experience of rural development in Hungary
    5 June 11. Today’s Birthdays