Go to the main site
    Currency rates:
    usd/kzt 447.9 eur/kzt 482.16

    rub/kzt 5.54 cny/kzt 63.46
Weather:
Astana+26+28℃
+7 701 759 90 19
  • ру қз qz 中文 ق ز Ўз
    • Main Page  >
      News  >
      Other Governmental Authorities

    Bread prices remain stable — Ministry of Agriculture

    3 September 2019, 18:28

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM During a press conference at the Government, Minister of Agriculture Saparkhan Omarov spoke about the situation on the grain market and the cost of bread, according to primeminister.kz.

    According to him, bread prices remain stable, no significant fluctuations in cost are expected.

    «At the beginning of the year I talked about curbing the price of bread. The food corporation sells cheapened grain from 100 to 150 thousand tons of grain to bakeries. We sold 100 thousand tons of grain. Since then, bread prices have been stable,» Omarov said.

    At the same time, the Minister of Agriculture noted that due to weather conditions, this year's harvest will be 1-1.5 tons less than in 2018. This situation will not affect the domestic market.

    «If we harvest19 million tons of grain, of which 9 million remains in the domestic market, we will export 7-8 million tons, and 2 million tons of grain remain. In addition, we have a carryover from the past year. Its volume is 1.5 million tons. In general, we have enough grain to provide for the domestic market,» the minister said.

    Moreover, as Omarov emphasized, out of 1 million tons of grain purchased by the Food Corporation, there is a reserve of 150 thousand tons for bread producers and 100 thousand tons for poultry farms.

    Author:

    Temirgaliyeva Arailym

    Government of Kazakhstan Agro-industrial complex development Ministry of Agriculture
    Новости по теме
    Related news
    June 11. Today’s Birthdays
    June 11. Kazinform's timeline of major events
    Kazakhstan's SCAT Airlines launches flights between Almaty and Lahore
    Bodies of three foresters killed in wildfires in Abai region not identified yet
    Popular
    1 U.S. Trade Mission arrives in Kazakhstan for official visit
    2 President Tokayev, Prime Minister of Pakistan Shehbaz Sharif talk over phone
    3 Kazakhstan's SCAT Airlines launches flights between Almaty and Lahore
    4 Well-known Kazakhstani statesman Berdibek Saparbayev dies
    5 Kazakhstan takes part in Asian Festival in Geneva