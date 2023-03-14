Go to the main site
    Brazilian woman sets new world record in shot put

    14 March 2023, 19:40

    SAO PAULO. KAZINFORM - Beth Gomes shone once again at the Paralympic Athletics Grand Prix of Marrakech (Morocco). The Brazilian athlete won gold, Saturday (Mar. 11), in shot put, besides establishing a new world record in the event, Kazinform cites Agencia Brasil.

    She threw the shot at 6.51 meters and surpassed the record that had lasted almost 30 years. The previous record of 5.88 meters belonged to New Zealander Cristeen Smith, set in 1994 in Germany.

    Beth Gomes had won Thursday (9) the gold medal in F53 class shot put (for wheelchair athletes).

    Besides Beth Gomes' medals, Brazil was in first place as well with André Rocha in F52 class discus throw (wheelchair users) 18.68 meters. The country also won two silver medals: Wanna de Oliveira, class F32 (cerebral palsy) in club throw, and Lorraine Aguiar, class T12 (visual impairment) in 400-meter race. The fifth medal of the day was Jean Carlos' bronze in weight throw, class F38 (cerebral palsy).

    With the five medals awarded Saturday, Brazil ended the Marrakech Paralympic Athletics Grand Prix with a total of 15 medals, in sixth place in the overall medals table.

    Adlet Seilkhanov

