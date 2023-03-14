Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Main Page  >
  News  >
  World News

Brazilian woman sets new world record in shot put

14 March 2023, 19:40
Brazilian woman sets new world record in shot put Photo: Ale Carbal

SAO PAULO. KAZINFORM - Beth Gomes shone once again at the Paralympic Athletics Grand Prix of Marrakech (Morocco). The Brazilian athlete won gold, Saturday (Mar. 11), in shot put, besides establishing a new world record in the event, Kazinform cites Agencia Brasil.

She threw the shot at 6.51 meters and surpassed the record that had lasted almost 30 years. The previous record of 5.88 meters belonged to New Zealander Cristeen Smith, set in 1994 in Germany.

Beth Gomes had won Thursday (9) the gold medal in F53 class shot put (for wheelchair athletes).

Besides Beth Gomes' medals, Brazil was in first place as well with André Rocha in F52 class discus throw (wheelchair users) 18.68 meters. The country also won two silver medals: Wanna de Oliveira, class F32 (cerebral palsy) in club throw, and Lorraine Aguiar, class T12 (visual impairment) in 400-meter race. The fifth medal of the day was Jean Carlos' bronze in weight throw, class F38 (cerebral palsy).

With the five medals awarded Saturday, Brazil ended the Marrakech Paralympic Athletics Grand Prix with a total of 15 medals, in sixth place in the overall medals table.


Related news
Taisiya Alekseeva secures 4th medal for Kazakhstan at 2023 Youth World Weightlifting Championships
Kazakhstan’s Timofey Skatov advances at 2023 Girona Challenger
Kazakhstan settles for Asian Water Polo Championships bronze
Теги:
Sport   World News  
Read also
Putintseva wins at the start of Charleston Open
Kazakh Abuzhakynova ranks among world’s Top 5 female judokas
Kazakhstan’s Assaubayeva leads with 5.5 points at Women's Chess Grand Prix in New Delhi
Kazakhstanis qualified for 2023 ITTF World Table Tennis Championships Finals
Cancer cases expected to rise by 55% by 2040 compared to 2020
Africa has highest compliance rate with Paris Climate Agreement: UNEP
Kazakhstan’s Mikhail Kukushkin off to a good start at tennis tournament in Spain
Türkiye on track to complete first nuclear power plant this year
News Partner
Popular
1 New CEO of Samruk-Kazyna wealth fund appointed
2 Almaty becomes SCO cultural and tourist capital for 2023-24
3 Alikhan Smailov introduces new Foreign Minister Murat Nurtleu to MFA staff
4 Roman Sklyar reappointed as First Deputy Prime Minister of Kazakhstan
5 Kazakhstan’s Rybakina remains in WTA Singles Rankings top 10

News