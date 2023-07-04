Brazilian oil production increases by 4% in 2022

RIO DE JANEIRO. KAZINFORM - Brazilian oil production witnessed a 4 percent increase in 2022, according to consolidated data released by the National Agency of Petroleum, Natural Gas and Biofuels (ANP). The country's daily production reached 3 million barrels, representing a significant growth compared to the previous year. Notably, extractions from the pre-salt reserves accounted for approximately 76 percent of Brazil's total oil production, averaging 2.3 million barrels per day, Kazinform cites Agencia Brasil.

The total oil reserves in Brazil demonstrated a 10.6 percent expansion in 2022, reaching 26.91 billion barrels. Among them, the proven oil reserves amounted to 14.9 billion barrels, reflecting an 11.5 percent increase.

In terms of international trade, oil exports reached 1.3 million barrels per day, while imports stood at 275,000 barrels per day, marking a substantial growth of 68.3 percent.

In parallel, natural gas production experienced a 3.1 percent rise, marking the 13th consecutive year of growth. The country produced 137.9 million cubic meters (m³) of natural gas per day in 2022. Notably, the pre-salt layer played a significant role, contributing to 71.6 percent of the national total. The total natural gas reserves witnessed a 4.5 percent increase, reaching 587.9 billion cubic meters, while proven gas reserves amounted to 406.5 billion cubic meters, indicating a growth of 6.6 percent compared to the previous year.