Brazilian meatpackers authorized to sell to China, Indonesia

BRASILIA. KAZINFORM Brazil’s Minister of Agriculture Carlos Fávaro announced the approval of 11 Brazilian meatpacking plants by Indonesia and the lifting of the suspension of three plants by China.

The information was reported to journalists after the minister’s meeting with President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva at the Planalto presidential palace Wednesday (Jan. 18), Agencia Brasil reports.

«I can guarantee that the favorable mood in Brazil is back. The good winds of the global economy are looking differently at Brazil. Brazil hadn’t had a plant clearance for meat exports to China since 2019,» the minister said.

In the case of China, the license concerns a beef slaughtering company and two poultry companies. Regarding Indonesia, all are for beef slaughter plants.

The minister also announced the first new market of the year: the export of cotton lint to Egypt. Talks for the opening of the market started in 2006 and intensified in 2020.

The minister said the move represents the recognition of the quality of the Brazilian product. «Who doesn’t want to buy a shirt or a sheet with the quality of Egyptian cotton? If Brazil is going to export to Egypt, it means it has quality and credibility. It is respected. By receiving this qualification to export to Egypt, we receive the seal of approval for the quality of Brazilian cotton,» he said.

Egypt imports approximately some 120 thousand tons of cotton lint every year, with Greece, Burkina Faso, Benin, and Sudan as its main suppliers. Brazil can benefit from a window of opportunity between July and September, as Greek exports do not start until October, the ministry stated.

According to official estimates, Brazil initially has the potential to meet 20 to 25 percent of the Egyptian demand.

Photo: agenciabrasil.ebc.com.br



