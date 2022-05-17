Brazilian industry must qualify 9.6 million workers by 2025

BRASILIA. KAZINFORM - Brazil needs to qualify 9.6 million people by 2025 to meet the needs projected by the industries, in order to replace inactive workers, update employees, or fill new vacancies scheduled for the sector, the 2022-2025 Industrial Labor Map released today (Apr. 16) by the National Industry Confederation (CNI) reads, Agencia Brasil reports.

Out of this total, two million need qualifications aimed at initial training to replace inactive workers, or to fill new vacancies. The remaining 7.6 million are workers who need to update themselves via continuing education to perform their duties.

Productive chain

According to CNI, these projections are based on the need to use new technologies and changes in the production chain that influence and transform the work market. Therefore, Brazil increasingly needs to invest in improvement and requalification, CNI adds.

The survey carried out by the National Industry Observatory aims to identify future demands for labor, and guide industrial-based professional training in the country.

The areas with greater demand for training are transversal. They allow professionals to work in different areas, such as occupational safety technicians, research and development support technicians, metrology professionals, as well as in sectors like metal mechanics, construction, logistics and transport, and food and beverage.