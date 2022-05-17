Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Main Page  >
  News  >
  World News

Brazilian industry must qualify 9.6 million workers by 2025

Редактор:  
Adlet Seilkhanov
17 May 2022, 21:53
Brazilian industry must qualify 9.6 million workers by 2025

BRASILIA. KAZINFORM - Brazil needs to qualify 9.6 million people by 2025 to meet the needs projected by the industries, in order to replace inactive workers, update employees, or fill new vacancies scheduled for the sector, the 2022-2025 Industrial Labor Map released today (Apr. 16) by the National Industry Confederation (CNI) reads, Agencia Brasil reports.

Out of this total, two million need qualifications aimed at initial training to replace inactive workers, or to fill new vacancies. The remaining 7.6 million are workers who need to update themselves via continuing education to perform their duties.

Productive chain

According to CNI, these projections are based on the need to use new technologies and changes in the production chain that influence and transform the work market. Therefore, Brazil increasingly needs to invest in improvement and requalification, CNI adds.

The survey carried out by the National Industry Observatory aims to identify future demands for labor, and guide industrial-based professional training in the country.

The areas with greater demand for training are transversal. They allow professionals to work in different areas, such as occupational safety technicians, research and development support technicians, metrology professionals, as well as in sectors like metal mechanics, construction, logistics and transport, and food and beverage.


Industry   Transport   World News  
News
Read also
News Partner
Popular
4 artifact smugglers detained in Istanbul for smuggling 1,100-year-old bible
4 artifact smugglers detained in Istanbul for smuggling 1,100-year-old bible
Uzbekistan President offers condolences over deadly wildfires in Abai rgn
Uzbekistan President offers condolences over deadly wildfires in Abai rgn
Wildfires in Abai region: Tajik President expresses condolences to Kazakhstani people
Wildfires in Abai region: Tajik President expresses condolences to Kazakhstani people
Council of Europe ready to assist Kazakhstan in field of youth policy
Council of Europe ready to assist Kazakhstan in field of youth policy
Kazakhstani tennis players rise in ATP rankings
Kazakhstani tennis players rise in ATP rankings
Kazakhstan names new Children’s Ombudsman
Kazakhstan names new Children’s Ombudsman
Astana announces roster for Tour de Suisse 2023
Astana announces roster for Tour de Suisse 2023
Presidents of Kazakhstan and Turkiye talk over phone
Presidents of Kazakhstan and Turkiye talk over phone
Foreign missions fly national flags at half-mast in honor of wildfire victims in Kazakhstan
Foreign missions fly national flags at half-mast in honor of wildfire victims in Kazakhstan