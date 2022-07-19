Brazilian hotel chain expects high occupancy in July holidays

SAO LUIS. KAZINFORM - The Brazilian hotel sector has positive expectations regarding hotel occupancy during the July holidays. A survey carried out by the Brazilian Association of the Hotel Industry (ABIH Nacional) shows that the expectation is that the occupancy rate can reach 100% in some cities in Goiás, Agencia Brasil reports.

According to the association, the numbers obtained point to the continuity of the sector's recovery, which presented good results in all the regions surveyed.

In the Northeast of the country, the states of Pernambuco and Ceará lead the ranking with around 70% of occupation, followed by Piauí, with 69%, Paraíba, with 68%, Alagoas, with 67%, and Bahia, with 65%. In the state of Maranhão, the rate is expected to reach 63%, in Rio Grande do Norte 52% and in Sergipe around 42%.

In the case of the Southeast of the country, the historic cities of Minas should reach 85% occupancy, while Belo Horizonte is expected to have 65%. The research also points out that the average in the interior of São Paulo should be 80%. In Rio de Janeiro, approximately 70% of the hotel network is expected to be occupied and in Espírito Santo, 65%.

In relation to the South Region, the highlights are the cities of Gramado and Bento Gonçalves, in Rio Grande do Sul, which should arrive by the end of the holidays with an average of 80% of the supply of beds. In Paraná, according to the survey, occupation should reach 75% in tourist cities.

For traditional destinations in the Midwest Region at this time of year, 100% of the accommodation availability is expected in the cities of Caldas Novas and Aruanã in Goiás and 80% in the historic Pirenópolis. Also according to the survey, it is likely that 60% of the places in the hotels in Goiânia will be occupied. This percentage is mainly due to shopping and business tourism.

The average occupancy in the states of Mato Grosso and Tocantins should be 65%. In the Federal District, 55% and in Mato Grosso do Sul, the occupancy rate should be 50%.

Regarding the North Region, the highlight is Acre, with 70%, followed by Amapá and Pará, with 65% of the rooms sold in the period.





Photo: agenciabrasil.ebc.com.br



