7 October 2022, 17:14

Brazil: women's parliamentary caucus shrinks in Senate

BRASILIA. KAZiNFORM - The women's parliamentary caucus in the Brazilian Senate decreased in Sunday's elections on October 2. In the beginning of the current legislature in 2019, there were 12 female senators and, starting in January 2023, there will be 10, Agencia Brasil reports.

On the other hand, the House of Representatives will have in 2023 the highest number of women elected in the history of Brazil. Among the 513 existing seats, 91 (18%) will be occupied by women, two of them are trans: Erika Hilton (PSOL - Socialism and Liberty Party from São Paulo state) and Duda Salabert (PDT - Democratic Labor Party from Minas Gerais state). In the 2018 general elections, 77 women candidates were elected to the House.

Another positive result achieved by women in these elections was the highest number of votes received in their states. The federation of parties led by the Workers’ Party (PT) elected the highest number of female deputies to the House of Representatives, namely 21. The Liberal Party (PL) comes next, with 17 seats. The Social Democratic Party (PSD) also had a significant increase in the number of female deputies elected this year, going from one to four representatives in 2023.





Photo: Agencia Brasil















