    Brazil vs. Argentina suspended amid health concerns

    6 September 2021, 22:24

    ISTANBUL. KAZINFORM The World Cup Qualifier game between Brazil and Argentina has been suspended due to health reasons on Sunday.

    «The meeting between #Brasil and @Argentina was suspended,» the Argentine national football team said on Twitter.

    Officials from the Brazilian Health Regulatory Agency Anvisa stormed Arena Corinthians in Sao Paulo during the game in minute six to detain four Premier League players from Argentina -- Giovanni Lo Celso, Cristian Romero, Emiliano Buendia, and Emiliano Martinez -- who allegedly entered Brazil from the UK without complying with quarantine requirements, Anadolu Agency reports.

    Argentine superstar Lionel Messi was rebuked the Brazilian health authorities on the field, saying: «We have been here for three days and you’ve waited until the game started to tell us that we can’t play.»

    The referee and match commissioner will submit a report to the FIFA Disciplinary Committee, which will determine the steps to follow, the South American Football Confederation (CONMEBOL) said on Twitter following the incidents.

    «These procedures strictly adhere to current regulations,» it said, adding: «The World Cup Qualifiers is a FIFA competition. All decisions concerning its organization and development are the exclusive power of that institution.»

