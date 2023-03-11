Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Main Page  >
  News  >
  World News

Brazil: Valongo dock in Rio to have a museum

11 March 2023, 13:25
Brazil: Valongo dock in Rio to have a museum Photo: agenciabrasil.ebc.com.br

RIO DE JANEIRO. KAZINFORM - Valongo dock, a former slave port in Rio de Janeiro and world heritage site since 2017, will have its participatory management committee back, which had been extinguished in 2019. On March 9, authorities visited the wharf, Kazinform cites Agencia Brasil.

The delegation, formed by ministers of Racial Equality Anielle Franco, and Culture Margareth Menezes, as well as the head of the National Economic and Social Development Bank (BNDES) Aloizio Mercadante, and First Lady Janja Lula da Silva reaffirmed the commitment to build a museum on the site.

«We are here in this historical place to reaffirm our commitment to the black people, to their memory and reparation,» Minister Anielle Franco said.

Valongo dock was unveiled in 2011, during the revitalization works of the port area. At the time of slavery, more than a million slaves from Africa disembarked in Brazil through what has become the largest slaves receiving port in the world, according to Brazil’s Institute of National Historical and Artistic Heritage (Iphan).


Теги:
Read also
Cancer cases expected to rise by 55% by 2040 compared to 2020
Africa has highest compliance rate with Paris Climate Agreement: UNEP
Türkiye on track to complete first nuclear power plant this year
Sri Lanka revises tourism targets due to positive trends
Seoul wildfire completely extinguished after 25 hours
Famed Japanese musician Ryuichi Sakamoto mourned across the world
Tourism must adapt to post-pandemic environment to drive growth in Emerging Asia
Türkiye earthquake survivor baby reunited with mother after 54 days
News Partner
Popular
1 New CEO of Samruk-Kazyna wealth fund appointed
2 Almaty becomes SCO cultural and tourist capital for 2023-24
3 Alikhan Smailov introduces new Foreign Minister Murat Nurtleu to MFA staff
4 Roman Sklyar reappointed as First Deputy Prime Minister of Kazakhstan
5 Kazakhstan’s Rybakina remains in WTA Singles Rankings top 10

News