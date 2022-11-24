Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Main Page  >
  News  >
  World News

Brazil: use of masks in airports and airplanes mandatory again

24 November 2022, 12:12
Brazil: use of masks in airports and airplanes mandatory again

BRASILIA. KAZINFORM - Brazil’s national drug regulator Anvisa approved the return of the mandatory use of face masks in airports and airplanes. The measure aims to reduce the risk of infection from COVID-19, considering the significant increase in cases of the disease in recent weeks. The resolution, approved by the agency's board of directors, comes into effect on Friday (Nov. 25), Agencia Brasil reports.

Besides the current epidemiological data, the behavior with characteristics of pandemic seasonality was also considered by Anvisa. «In recent years, an increase of virus transmission in the months of November to January has been observed in Brazil, a situation that can be further aggravated with the expected greater flow of travelers in airports due to school vacations and year-end festivities,» the agency explained.

Anvisa also informed it will continue watching, evaluating, and following the epidemiological data, so that the measures can be revised whenever necessary, aiming at the fulfillment of its mission to protect people's health.

Types of masks

According to the norm, acrylic or plastic masks; masks with exhalation valves; handkerchiefs, cloth bandanas, or any other material that is not characterized as a protective mask for professional use, or non-professional use; face shield alone; protective masks for non-professional use made with only one layer, or that do not meet the minimum manufacturing requirements set forth in technical standards, are prohibited.

According to the resolution, masks must be adjusted to the face, covering the nose, chin, and mouth, minimizing spaces that allow air and respiratory droplets to enter or leave.


Photo:agenciabrasil.ebc.com.br

Теги:
Related news
Covid-19 Brazil: new variant derived from Ômicron detected in SP
Project seeks to increase mathematical vocabulary in sign language
Nobel Prize winner says Brazilian agriculture is a success story
Read also
S. Korea’s new COVID-19 cases hit nearly 60,000
Sudan records 26 deaths due to dengue fever
Number of injured in earthquake in Türkiye reaches 93
Women, girls more at risk to be killed at home: UN
India's IT industry freezes on fresh hiring amid Facebook, Twitter layoffs
COVID-19 kills 2 more Iranians over past 24 hours
Russia records 5,631 new daily COVID cases, 54 deaths — crisis center
OPEC daily basket price stands at $86.20 a barrel Tuesday
News Partner
Popular
1 Kazakhstan’s strategic course towards strengthening cooperation with regional partners to remain unchanged – Tokayev
2 Ambassador of Kazakhstan presents credentials to President of Swiss Confederation
3 Kazakhstan to hold parliamentary elections in H1 2023
4 Foreign leaders will not attend inauguration of Kazakh President - MFA
5 India's IT industry freezes on fresh hiring amid Facebook, Twitter layoffs

News