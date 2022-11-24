Brazil: use of masks in airports and airplanes mandatory again

24 November 2022, 12:12

BRASILIA. KAZINFORM - Brazil’s national drug regulator Anvisa approved the return of the mandatory use of face masks in airports and airplanes. The measure aims to reduce the risk of infection from COVID-19, considering the significant increase in cases of the disease in recent weeks. The resolution, approved by the agency's board of directors, comes into effect on Friday (Nov. 25), Agencia Brasil reports.

Besides the current epidemiological data, the behavior with characteristics of pandemic seasonality was also considered by Anvisa. «In recent years, an increase of virus transmission in the months of November to January has been observed in Brazil, a situation that can be further aggravated with the expected greater flow of travelers in airports due to school vacations and year-end festivities,» the agency explained.

Anvisa also informed it will continue watching, evaluating, and following the epidemiological data, so that the measures can be revised whenever necessary, aiming at the fulfillment of its mission to protect people's health.

Types of masks

According to the norm, acrylic or plastic masks; masks with exhalation valves; handkerchiefs, cloth bandanas, or any other material that is not characterized as a protective mask for professional use, or non-professional use; face shield alone; protective masks for non-professional use made with only one layer, or that do not meet the minimum manufacturing requirements set forth in technical standards, are prohibited.

According to the resolution, masks must be adjusted to the face, covering the nose, chin, and mouth, minimizing spaces that allow air and respiratory droplets to enter or leave.

Photo:agenciabrasil.ebc.com.br