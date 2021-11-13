Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Brazil unveils platform with incentives for forest preservation

Adlet Seilkhanov
13 November 2021, 13:40
BRASILIA. KAZINFORM - Brazil’s government at the United Nations Climate Change Conference (COP26) launched the digital payment platform of program Floresta+, aimed at organizing financial incentives for business owners and people working in environmental conservation, Agencia Brasil reports.

The program will include a platform where natural or legal persons, ranging from companies to communities, may register their conservation projects.

After registration, projects are assessed by technicians from the federal government. If they are rated positively, the initiatives receive a Floresta+ participation seal, enabling the payment of incentives.

According to the Environment Minister, these benefits will be financed with funds from the private and funds stemming from international cooperation.

A variety of projects are expected in several fields with different purposes, like forest restoration, recycling, soil protection, and climate regulation.

The platform will also include process checking, communication between parties, as well as the generation of slips for payment and other activities under Floresta+.

«The platform will be useful for both rural producers and communities. We’ll be able to use this platform in many ways to connect the forest to the people, recognize and pay for the service these people provide,» said Environment Minister Joaquim Leite, during the launch event.

Fernando Coelho, secretary for Digital Government, said the platform will make it possible for politics to be based on its connection with four main actors: land owners, companies interested in providing environmental resources, technicians certifying relevant areas, and the Environment Ministry itself.


