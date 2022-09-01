1 September 2022 20:13

Brazil unemployment at lowest level since December 2015

RIO DE JANEIRO. KAZINFORM - Brazil's unemployment rate stood at 9.1 percent from May to July, the lowest level since December 2015, when it registered the same, the state-run Brazilian Institute of Geography and Statistics (IBGE) announced Wednesday, Xinhua reports.

According to the IBGE report, some 9.9 million people were out of work in July, the lowest number since the three-month period ending in January 2016.

The number of people with jobs reached a record 98.7 million from May to July, an increase of 8 million people year on year.

The labor force participation rate in the South American country was 57 percent, 1.1 percentage points higher than in the previous three months and 4.1 percentage points higher year on year.

The underemployment rate stood at 20.9 percent, equivalent to 24.3 million people, the lowest level since June 2016.

Informal employment in the period was 39.8 percent, equivalent to 39.3 million people, and lower than the 40.1 percent of the previous three months and the 40.2 percent compared to the same period of 2021.

In addition, income grew by 2.9 percent on average during the period compared to the previous three months, reaching 2,693 reals (522 U.S. dollars), 2.9 percent lower than May-July 2021.

Photo: news.cn