Brazil to rejoin Union of South American Nations - UNASUR

BRASILIA. KAZINFORM - President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva has recently signed a decree that officially marks Brazil's return to the Union of South American Nations (Unasur). The country had previously withdrawn from the bloc in 2019, during the government of former President Jair Bolsonaro, Kazinform cites Agencia Brasil.

The decree will come into effect on May 6, 2023, effectively rejoining the group that was created during the second term of President Lula in May 2008.

The main goal of Unasur is to promote integration among South American countries, which includes the two customs unions on the continent: Mercosur (composed of Argentina, Brazil, Paraguay, and Uruguay, along with its associate members) and the Andean Community (composed of Bolivia, Colombia, Ecuador, and Peru). Moreover, beyond the economic sphere, its influence encompasses various other domains of interest, such as social, cultural, scientific-technological, and political areas.

«South American integration and union are necessary to advance toward sustainable development and the welfare of our peoples, as well as to contribute to solving the problems that still affect the region, such as persistent poverty, exclusion, and social inequality,» one of the excerpts of the treaty reads.

Foundation

Unasur was initially established by the governments of Argentina, Bolivia, Brazil, Chile, Colombia, Ecuador, Guyana, Paraguay, Peru, Suriname, Uruguay, and Venezuela, which constituted all 12 South American countries in 2010. However, due to political differences, some countries have since withdrawn from the organization.

Following Brazil, Argentina has also declared its intention to rejoin the bloc. Its current members are Bolivia, Guyana, Suriname, and Venezuela, in addition to Peru which is presently suspended.