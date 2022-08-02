Qazaq TV
KazTube
Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Brazil to receive antiviral drug to treat monkeypox
2 August 2022 13:42

Brazil to receive antiviral drug to treat monkeypox

BRASILIA. KAZINFORM - Brazil´s Health Minister Marcelo Queiroga announced on Monday (Aug. 1) via Twitter that the country will receive, through the Pan American Health Organization (PAHO), the antiviral drug Tecovirimat to «strengthen the fight against the monkeypox outbreak. More serious cases will be considered at first,» he said, Agencia Brasil reports.

Tecovirimat has been offered as a «compassionate use» option in the United States. However, there are still no data demonstrating the effectiveness of this antiviral drug for the monkeypox treatment.

Figures

According to data from the Ministry of Health, up to yesterday (31), 1,342 cases of monkeypox had been registered in the country. Last Friday (29) the ministry confirmed the first death caused by the disease in Brazil.

The victim was a 41-year-old man. He was hospitalized in Belo Horizonte, Minas Gerais state, and had comorbidities that may have affected his clinical condition. The Ministry of Health is investigating the circumstances of his death.


Photo: reuters.com
Related news
Brazil–South America trade sees quick recovery, study finds
Brazil creates Emergency Technical Committee for monkeypox
COVID-19 has killed more Brazil kids than 14 diseases did in 10 years
Read also
Kazakhstan, Morocco debate coop in transport sector
N. Korea reports no new suspected COVID-19 cases for 5th day
Russia records 14,638 daily COVID-19 cases, a new high since April 6 — crisis center
Brazil–South America trade sees quick recovery, study finds
Iranian scientist develops world’s strongest antifungal
Barriers around Kaaba removed after two years as new Umrah season begins
Sinkhole in Korea’s Yangyang leaves adjacent building in tatters; 97 evacuated
Vaccine approved for at-risk Australians younger than five amid COVID-19 surge
Popular
1 COVID-19 kills 74 more Iranians over past 24 hours
2 Rains and thunderstorms to batter Kazakhstan Aug 3
3 Denis Yevseyev loses in Svijany Open 1st round
4 Reinforcement of electric power system in west of Kazakhstan to complete 2023
5 COVID-19: 2,661 test positive, 2,290 recover in Kazakhstan in 24h

News

Archive