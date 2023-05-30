Go to the main site
    Brazil to host COP30 climate summit in the Amazon in 2025

    30 May 2023, 15:12

    BRASILIA. KAZINFORM - President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva announced via social media that the city of Belém, located in the state of Pará, will be the host of the 30th Conference of the Parties to the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change (COP30) in 2025, Kazinform cites Agencia Brasil.

    Lula stated, «It will be an honor for Brazil to welcome representatives from around the world to our Amazon region. I am confident that Governor Helder Barbalho and the people of Pará are ready to make this the best COP in history.»

    In a Twitter video featuring Lula, Governor Barbalho, and Foreign Minister Mauro Vieira, Lula emphasized the significance of hosting COP30 in Belém, describing it as «extraordinary news for the people of Pará, the city of Belém, and Brazil.»

    «I’ve participated in COPs in Egypt, Paris, Copenhagen, and all people talk about is the Amazon. So why not have the COP in the Amazon so people can get to know the region, see its rivers, its forests, its fauna,» he added.

    COP30 is scheduled to be held in November 2025. This will be the first time that a meeting of this magnitude on climate change will take place in Brazil.

    Adlet Seilkhanov

