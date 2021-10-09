Go to the main site
    Currency rates:
    usd/kzt 450.16 eur/kzt 486.31

    rub/kzt 5.35 cny/kzt 62.89
Weather:
Astana+24+26℃
+7 701 759 90 19
  • ру қз qz 中文 ق ز Ўз
    • Main Page  >
      News  >
      Coronavirus

    Brazil to contribute to research into new drug against COVID-19

    9 October 2021, 13:44

    BRASILIA. KAZINFORM The Oswaldo Cruz Foundation (Fiocruz) will be part of an international phase-three study into drug Molnupiravir, manufactured by pharmaceutical company MSD.

    The goal is to ascertain its efficiency in preventing the spread and transmission of COVID-19 among people exposed to the coronavirus. The announcement was made Wednesday (Oct. 6) by Fiocruz.

    Set to start next week, the research will be carried out simultaneously at seven centers in Brazil, two under the responsibility of Fiocruz, in the states of Mato Grosso do Sul and Rio de Janeiro. Researchers Julio Croda and Margareth Dalcolmo will work as coordinators, AgenciaBrasil reports.

    The drug serves to block viral replication and may be active in a number of RNA viruses—including Sars-CoV-2, which causes COVID-19. To verify the efficiency of Molnupiravir as post-exposure prophylaxis, scientists will assess individuals recently exposed to the virus—i.e. people who live with someone who tested positive for COVID-19 in the last 72 hours and show at least one symptom linked to the illness.

    The treatment consists in administering the drug orally twice a day for five days in a row. The study will last six months.

    Author:

    Nurmaganbetova Zhanna

    Coronavirus World News Science and research COVID-19 Coronavirus in the world Healthcare
    Новости по теме
    Related news
    Flame for Hangzhou 2022 Asian Games lit in Liangzhu culture site
    Scores drown after migrant boat sinks off Greece
    FIFA Secretary General Samoura to step down at end of year
    15 killed, 32 others injured in road accident in Mali
    Popular
    1 Wildfires in Abai region: national tragedy, lessons not learnt
    2 Central Bank: Inflation likely to be negative in June, then rebound in Brazil
    3 President Tokayev informed of criminal investigation into fire in Abai rgn
    4 Kazakhstan wins bronze at 2023 Asian Track Cycling Championships
    5 Kazakh ambassador hands over credentials to Prince of Monaco Albert II