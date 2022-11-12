Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Main Page  >
  News  >
  World News

Brazil: States require COVID-19 vaccine for children up to 3 years old

12 November 2022, 12:14
Brazil: States require COVID-19 vaccine for children up to 3 years old
12 November 2022, 12:14

Brazil: States require COVID-19 vaccine for children up to 3 years old

BRASILIA. KAZINFORM All Brazilian states have requested the Ministry of Health to purchase and distribute doses of the pediatric vaccine against COVID -19 for all children between 6 months and 3 years of age. In a note, the National Council of Health Secretaries (Conass) appealed to the ministry to expand the recommendation of immunization for this age group.

On Thursday (Nov. 10), the Ministry of Health started distributing doses of Pfizer`s Comirnaty pediatric vaccine for children with comorbidities, between 6 months and 3 years old. A total of 1 million doses have been sent to the states and the Federal District. However, vaccination for all children in this age group had been authorized by Anvisa since September 16, Agencia Brasil reports.

The Conass note mentioned the most recent InfoGripe Bulletin, published by the Oswaldo Cruz Foundation (Fiocruz), which indicated that children up to 4 years of age are currently the group at highest risk for COVID-19, considering the population up to 60 years of age. According to the bulletin, the disease is expanding in the adult population in four states: Amazonas, Rio de Janeiro, Rio Grande do Sul, and São Paulo, with a risk of spreading to children.


Photo: agenciabrasil.ebc.com

Related news
APEC ministerial meeting kicks off in Thailand
Ronaldo to retire if Portugal win World Cup
UN chief calls for reaching consensus on climate actions at COP27
Read also
German retailers forecast record Black Friday, Cyber Monday sales
COVID-19 kills 3 more Iranians over past 24 hours
Climate Crisis: Extreme weather events up 27% this year in Italy
Pakistan reports 25 new COVID-19 cases
Friday's new COVID-19 cases mark first on-week fall in 6 weeks in S. Korea
Bill Gates announces $7 billion for African programs
Russia’s COVID-19 case tally grows by 5,546 with 60 new fatalities — crisis center
Nobel Prize winner says Brazilian agriculture is a success story
News Partner
Popular
1 Kazakhstan attends EU-Central Asia Ministerial Meeting
2 EU’s new project to boost sustainable energy in Central Asia
3 Zhiguli Dairabayev surveys manufacturing facilities in W Kazakhstan
4 EU’s Youth Action Plan inspired a meeting of Central Asian Youth in Samarkand
5 November 18. Today's Birthdays

News