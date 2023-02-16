Brazil signs a cooperation agreement to zero its carbon emissions

SAO LUIS. KAZINFORM - The National Council of the Public Prosecutor's Office (CNMP) signed on February 14 a technical cooperation agreement to reduce its carbon dioxide emissions, one of the greenhouse gases. The agreement, signed with the Future Carbon Group, which works with carbon credits, and the UN's Global Compact Brazil Network, aims to map the agency's emissions to make the council's carbon emissions neutral, Kazinform cites Agencia Brasil.

The partnership term provides for the preparation of the CNMP emissions inventory, which aims to quantify the sources of greenhouse gas emissions, allowing the body to know and assess how its institutional activities impact the environment, and identify strategies to contribute to combating to climate change.

In the evaluation of the president of the CNMP, attorney general of the Republic Augusto Aras, the agreement will help in the promotion of solutions for environmental problems, with the expanded use of technology. Aras also recalled that one of the functions of the Public Ministry is to defend the environment.

«The partnership will help strengthen citizens' confidence in the two institutions that will work together to ensure that economic and social development is carried out in a balanced and sustainable way, preserving natural resources and promoting a dignified life for citizens,» he said.

For the representative of the Future Carbon Group, Fábio Galindo, the initiative awakens the interest of other bodies in the decarbonization debate.

«This engages public bodies in the zero carbon agenda and reveals a strong tendency of the Brazilian Public Ministry to engage in the construction of a low carbon economy, demanding and supervising the decarbonization plans of companies and sectors of the country's economy, so that they are in compliance environmental compliance», he said

Photo: Agencia Brasil